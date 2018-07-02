GOING OUT: Six of the best for Monday and Tuesday

Here’s half a dozen great events taking place over the next two days.

Matt Lucas and Caroline Quentin star in this revival of Me and My Girl, the classic musical about the rags to riches journey of Bill Snibson.

Chichester Festival Theatre, from today until August 25

With more than 125 years of history, take a peek behind the scenes at one of the city’s most distinctive landmarks in an hour-long tour.

Portsmouth Guildhall, today, 2pm

Come along and join the Havant Pitchpipers choir as they practice everything from traditional barbershop tunes to contemporary numbers.

St Philip’s Church Hall, Cosham, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon star in Some Like it Hot, the 1959 comedy classic. Forget-Me-Not Cinema is presenting a dementia-friendly relaxed screening.

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, today, 11am

As part of Holmes Fest, the Sherlock Shout Out is an open mic evening, celebrating the written word in Portsmouth in a warm and welcoming environment.

Hunter Gatherer, Southsea, tomorrow, 7-9.30pm