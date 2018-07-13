GOING OUT Six of the best for Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Here are half a dozen events from across our region taking place this weekend and Monday.

The Festival Of Speed marks its 25th anniversary as the country’s greatest celebration of motorsport and car culture.

Goodwood, nr Chichester, Saturday & Sunday, 8am-7pm

There will be more than 50 food and drink stalls out as Southsea Food Festival returns, plus free demonstrations from top chefs at the kitchen stage and live music .

Palmerston Road, Southsea, Saturday & Sunday

Monthly showcase Crafts in The Tower will feature its usual array of talented locals artists and craftspeople, for the public to browse or buy. Entry is free.

The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Sunday, 11am

The Emsworth-based Renaissance Choir will perform its summer concert with a programme including Poulenc, Allegri and Lassus.

Church of The Holy Spirit, Southsea, Saturday, 7.30pm

Showstoppers, The Improvised Musical is back, and it’s up to the audience as to how the night will develop in this Olivier Award-winning show.

The Kings Theatre, Southsea, Sunday, 7.30pm

Heidi Talbot and John McCusker mark 10 years of their musical partnership with a tour for new mini-album Love is The Bridge Between Two Hearts.

Forest Folk, North Boarhunt, Monday, 7.30pm