GOING OUT Six of the best for the weekend

Here’s just six of the many events that are going on between now and Monday.

Jerk Jam, the one-day festival that mixes music, food and family returns, with performances from Legend, Omar, 808 State among others.

Houndhill Farm, Titchfield, Saturday, midday-1am

Waterlooville Classic Car show returns with scores of vehicles expected to park up, from motorbikes, to Cortinas, Mustangs and more.

Waterlooville precinct, Saturday, 2pm

The 12th Bridgemary Carnival will see dozens of members of the community take to the streets before celebrations at Bridgemary School.

From Bridgemary School, Saturday, 11.30am

Ickle Pickles, the charity for premature babies, is holding a family fun day, including a talent showcase, the chance to ride in a Rolls Royce Phantom, plus plenty of fun and games.

Portsmouth Rugby Club, Hilsea, Saturday, 11am-3pm

Stand-ups Joanne McNally and Henry Paker will be taking their Edinburgh Festival shows for a test-run in the latest of The Wedge’s preview nights. Entry is just £5.

The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Sunday, 7.30pm

Paint your own picture of The Bandstand with a drink while enjoying a bit of socialisng. All materials supplied by Let’s Paint Pompey. Cost £21.

The Wave Maiden, Southsea, Monday, 7pm