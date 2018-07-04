GOING OUT: Six of the best for Thursday and Friday

Here’s half a dozen great events taking place over the next two days.

CONCERT: Soul Legends

Brand new from the producers of Magic of Motown, it’s the smash-hit stateside spectacular featuring your favourite soul classics.

Portsmouth Guildhall, tonight, 7pm.

MUSICAL: Behind closed doors

Oops for Theatre present Freek Street, a new, fast-moving, funny and theatrical musical taking on the serious subject of mental illness.

Station Theatre, Hayling Island, tonight, 7.30pm.

GIG: Poetic Magic

Portland, Oregon, singer-songwriters Anna Tivel and Jeffrey Martin bring their songs to life through describing the world around them.

The Tea Tray, Southsea, tonight, 7.15pm.

THEATRE: Permanently confused

Join Katherine in Evlyn’s Folly as she navigates her way through the hazardous world of customer service, inheritance and confusion.

Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth, tonight, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: Laugh your socks off!

Spinnaker Tower kicks off its summer of comedy with the award-winning Laura Lexx, Russian comedian Konstantin Kisin and headliner Paul Tonkinson.

Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 7pm.

TOUR: Behind the scenes

Explore The Kings’ beautiful Edwardian Theatre with your toddler in their own time and at their own pace, accompanied by music and stories.

Kings Theatre, Southsea, tomorrow, 10.30am.