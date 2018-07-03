GOING OUT: Six of the best for Tuesday and Wednesday

Kevin and Karen Dance
The cast of HumDrum's One Man, Two Guvnors

Here’s our pick of six events that will be taking place today and tomorrow in our region.

Following their sell-out debut tour last year, Strictly Come Dancing professionals Kevin and Karen Clifton are back with a brand new show.

Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow, 4pm​​​​​​​.

They’ve starred on the BBC’s hit show Pitch Battle and sung for The Queen, now Portsmouth Gospel Choir is helping raise money for a Ugandan school.

St George’s School, Portsea, tomorrow, 7pm.

Cruise along the north shore of the Isle of Wight to Cowes and the Medina River. Head back for a grand tour of Portsmouth Harbour to end the cruise.

Gosport Ferry Terminal, Gosport, today, 2-5.30pm​​​​​​​.

The SDMS returns with its latest show, the musical adaptation of Mel Brooks’ classic satire on theatreland, The Producers, as our heroes set out to create a flop.

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, today-Saturday.

First performed in 1877, The Sorcerer was the first full-length opera by Gilbert & Sullivan, crammed with delightful songs, witty dialogue and archetypal satire.

The Spring, Havant, tomorrow-Wednesday.

Prospective students can see what is on offer at the University of Portsmouth open day by talking to staff, students, or check out the halls.

University of Portsmouth, today, 9.30am-4pm ​​​​​​​