GOING OUT: Six of the best for Tuesday and Wednesday

Here’s our pick of six events that will be taking place today and tomorrow in our region.
Following their sell-out debut tour last year, Strictly Come Dancing professionals Kevin and Karen Clifton are back with a brand new show.
Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow, 4pm.
They’ve starred on the BBC’s hit show Pitch Battle and sung for The Queen, now Portsmouth Gospel Choir is helping raise money for a Ugandan school.
St George’s School, Portsea, tomorrow, 7pm.
Cruise along the north shore of the Isle of Wight to Cowes and the Medina River. Head back for a grand tour of Portsmouth Harbour to end the cruise.
Gosport Ferry Terminal, Gosport, today, 2-5.30pm.
The SDMS returns with its latest show, the musical adaptation of Mel Brooks’ classic satire on theatreland, The Producers, as our heroes set out to create a flop.
Ferneham Hall, Fareham, today-Saturday.
First performed in 1877, The Sorcerer was the first full-length opera by Gilbert & Sullivan, crammed with delightful songs, witty dialogue and archetypal satire.
The Spring, Havant, tomorrow-Wednesday.
Prospective students can see what is on offer at the University of Portsmouth open day by talking to staff, students, or check out the halls.
University of Portsmouth, today, 9.30am-4pm