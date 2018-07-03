GOING OUT: Six of the best for Tuesday and Wednesday

Here’s our pick of six events that will be taking place today and tomorrow in our region.

Following their sell-out debut tour last year, Strictly Come Dancing professionals Kevin and Karen Clifton are back with a brand new show.

Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow, 4pm​​​​​​​.

They’ve starred on the BBC’s hit show Pitch Battle and sung for The Queen, now Portsmouth Gospel Choir is helping raise money for a Ugandan school.

St George’s School, Portsea, tomorrow, 7pm.

Cruise along the north shore of the Isle of Wight to Cowes and the Medina River. Head back for a grand tour of Portsmouth Harbour to end the cruise.

Gosport Ferry Terminal, Gosport, today, 2-5.30pm​​​​​​​.

The SDMS returns with its latest show, the musical adaptation of Mel Brooks’ classic satire on theatreland, The Producers, as our heroes set out to create a flop.

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, today-Saturday.

First performed in 1877, The Sorcerer was the first full-length opera by Gilbert & Sullivan, crammed with delightful songs, witty dialogue and archetypal satire.

The Spring, Havant, tomorrow-Wednesday.

Prospective students can see what is on offer at the University of Portsmouth open day by talking to staff, students, or check out the halls.

University of Portsmouth, today, 9.30am-4pm ​​​​​​​