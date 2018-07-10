GOING OUT Six of the best for Tuesday and Wednesday

Here’s half a dozen great events taking place over the next two days

It’s the Ministry of Science: Live, where it’s 100 per cent educational, 200 per cent entertaining, 300 per cent explosive and 400 per cent fun.

The Kings Theatre, Southsea, today, 10.30am

The Art and Flower Festival will features exhibits from local groups on the theme of Summertime, and refreshments will be available.

Christ Church Milton United Reformed Church, from tomorrow to Saturday

Comedy based on real events in 1973, when former men’s champion Bobby Riggs challenges women’s number one Billie Jean King to a match.

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, tomorrow, 11.45am

Paint brush in one hand, wine glass in the other, join this evening of chilled painting, hosted by professional local artists and unleash your inner Zazzy Zebra.

Rosie’s Vineyard, Southsea, today, 7.30pm

For a bit of nostalgia, head on down to hear the choir perform hits from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. The songs areall arranged by new choir leader Stephanie Amies.

The Ashcroft, Fareham, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Charthouse Music, Phoenix Morby, Colour of The Jungle and Rhythm City Six are the acts performing at the latest Festival Sessions. Entry is free.

Jags@119, Southsea, today, 7-11pm