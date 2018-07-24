GOING OUT: Six of the best for Tuesday and Wednesday, July 24 & 25

Here’s our pick of a few of the events going on across the region over the next two days.

Beechwood Opera present Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, with lashings of love, lust, deceit and disguise in this comic masterpiece.

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, today, 7pm

It’s beach party time and Justin from Children’s Parties Portsmouth is the host for lots of fun and games at these three one-hour discos.

Port Solent, today, 11am, 1pm, 3pm

Celebrate school being out for summer with the Princesses Royal Pyjama Party, including games, crafts, face-painting, sweet treats, and a mini-photoshoot. Tickets £16 per child.

The Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, today, 6.30-8.30pm

Portsmouth Jobs Fair provides the chance to speak with potential employers face-to-face, ask questions, or apply for jobs.

Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow, 10am-1pm

Whether you're a seasoned ukulele player or never touched one before in your life, you’re welcome to attend this monthly ukulele jam, £4 to join in.

Spice Island Inn, Old Portsmouth, tomorrow, 7.30-9.30pm

Take the little ones along to three fun-packed days where they can try their hands at all things musical theatre – learning songs, dances and acting from famous scenes.

The Mountbatten Centre, tomorrow-Friday afternoons