GOING OUT: Six of the best for Wednesday and Thursday

Here’s half a dozen great events taking place over the next two days

MUSIC: Dedication breeds the best

Grammy Award-winning multiplatinum guitarist and singer Mark Tremonti continues to commit himself to his craft in his 2018 tour.

Pyramids Centre, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: Sing for Uganda

Portsmouth Gospel Choir will be performing to raise funds for Kikaaya College School in Uganda. £8, children £5.

St George’s Church, The Hard, Portsea, tonight (Wed), 7.30pm.

STAGE: All for one!

Pupils from Mayville High School will be taking to the stage to put on their very own performance of Disney’s High School Musical.

Kings Theatre, Southsea, tonight (Wed), 7pm.

COMEDY: Laugh your socks off

The Fat Fox presents its monthly stand-up comedy show, so go along for an evening of laughing, drinking and socialising. Free entry and pay what you like on exit.

The Fat Fox, Southsea, tonight (Wed), 7.30pm.

FILM: Moscow. 1953. Panic.

When tyrannical dictator Stalin drops dead in 1953, his power-hungry cronies begin to frantically panic when tasked with finding the new soviet leader in The Death of Stalin (15).

St Vincent College, Gosport, tomorrow (Thurs), 7.30pm .

SOCIAL: Raising cash for charity

Spend the evening with a glass of wine, socialising with others and listening to music to raise funds for the organ repair project.

St Mary’s Church, Fratton, tomorrow (Thurs), 7.30pm .