GOING OUT: Six of the best for Wednesday and Thursday

Here’s our pick of half a dozen things to do in the next 48 hours from across the patch.

Expect to hear plenty of hits from Welsh singing legend Tom Jones’ six-decade-spanning career, such as It’s Not Unusual, Delilah and more.

Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle, today, 5pm

It’s semi-final time in the Search For a Star contest, which has seen talented locals competing for a £2,500 prize pot. Entry is free.

The Gaiety Bar, Southsea, today, 6.30pm

Three Bar and Wild Thyme Wholefoods have teamed up for a night of top nosh and quality entertainment – eight acts, and vegan lasagne.

Wild Thyme, Southsea, tomorrow, 6pm

Portsmouth-based four-piece Coax are playing their first hometown show in a little while. The pop-rock act come armed with a truckload of catchy tunes. Tickets £6.

The Loft, Southsea, tomorrow, 8pm

Solent Comedy is putting on another night of free funnies. Dan Churchley is your compere, introducing some fine up-and-coming stand-ups from across the area.

5th Hants, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Join a general knowledge charity quiz night to raise money for the Oxjam Portsmouth 2018 music festival taking place in October in aid of Oxfam.

Watkins & Faux, Southsea, today, 8pm