GOING OUT: Six of the best things to do in the next three days

Here’s six of the best events taking place over the next 72 hours

Portsmouth Seafood Festival returns after a successful debut in 2017 with vendors, demonstrations and plenty of tasty treats on offer.

Gunwharf Quays, Portsea, Saturday and Sunday

Take a step back in time with The Nostalgia Show a new event revelling in six decades of Cool Britannia, with music, fashion and classic cars.

Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle, Saturday & Sunday

Portsmouth-based classic rock band Free From Gravity are putting on a launch party for their debut album, Step Into The Sunlight.

The Golden Eagle, Southsea, Saturday, 7.30pm

Join in the celebrations for Armed Forces Day and show your support for those who serve, with music, parades, activities and much more.

Southsea Common & Historic Dockyards, Saturday, 10am-4pm

Try your hand at kayaking or paddleboarding at the Watersports Weekend. Donations can be made to charity partner The Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation.

Port Solent marina, Saturday and Sunday, 11am-4pm

There will be dozens of competitive category entries on display at the annual Hayling Island Horticultural Show. And then enjoy a cream tea or some cake.

HI Community Centre, Saturday, from 2pm