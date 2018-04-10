GOING OUT: Six things to do in the next 48 hours, April 10 and 11

Have your say

What’s on in the Portsmouth area

PANTO: ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Prepare to head down the rabbit hole as Jordan Productions performs its Easter pantomime of Lewis Carroll’s classic, Alice in Wonderland.

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, April 11 and 12.

VARIETY: GOSPORT GANG SHOW

The annual Gosport Gang Show hits 40 this year. Local Scouts and Guides will be mixing music, dance and comedy sketches.

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, April 11-14.

TRIBUTE: BEE GEES

Direct from London’s West End comes You Win Again – Celebrating The Music of The Bee Gees, including Night Fever, Stayin’ Alive, and more.

Kings Theatre, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: JUSTIN FLETCHER

CBeebies superstar Justin Fletcher is going on a musical adventure in his brand new show for 2018 – expect to sing lots of songs and learn about the instruments along the way.

Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow, 10.30am, 2.30pm.

FUN DAY: PORT SOLENT

Kidsrome will be bringing its petting zoo and ride-on tractors for the youngsters to enjoy as part of Port Solent’s holiday-time free kids club events for children aged three to 13.

Port Solent, today, 11am-4pm.

CIRCUS: DADZCLUB

Dadzclub is hosting a free circus skills session with Top Banana – dads and children can try juggling, diabolo, spinning plates, hold-on stilts and more.

Milton Park Family Hub, today, 10-11.30am.