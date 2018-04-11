GOING OUT: Six things to do in the next 48 hours, April 11 and 12

What’s on in the Portsmouth area
AM-DRAM: David Copperfield
Following productions of A Christmas Carol and Great Expectations, Titchfield Festival Theatre turns its hand to David Copperfield.
Titchfield Festival Theatre, April 11-21.
FILM: The Beguiled
A wounded Union soldier is taken into a Southern girls’ academy during the US civil war in The Beguiled, a story of jealousy and betrayal.
The Spring, Havant, today, 1.45pm.
GIG: The Swarming
Portsmouth heavy metal showcase The Swarming returns for a second outing with Fissure of Riddles, Tirana, Doomicidal and Victus.
The Edge of The Wedge, Southsea, tomorrow, 7pm.
PLAY: Penguin
Ben is delighted when he rips open his present and inside is a penguin. Find out what happens next in Long Nose Puppets’ adaptation of Polly Dunbar’s award-winning book, Penguin.
Ashcroft Arts Centre, tomorrow, 2.30pm.
ROCK: Lower Than Atlantis
Watford alt-rockers Lower Than Atlantis hit the road in support of their biggest album to date, Safe In Sound, and promise a back-to-basics approach to their older songs.
Engine Rooms, Southampton, tomorrow, 7pm.
OPEN DAY: Tech Deck
Land Rover BAR is opening the doors to its Tech Deck, to offer visitors a unique behind-the-scenes experience with hands-on interactive experiences.
Land Rover BAR, Old Portsmouth, today, 11am-3pm.
