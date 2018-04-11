GOING OUT: Six things to do in the next 48 hours, April 11 and 12

Have your say

What’s on in the Portsmouth area

AM-DRAM: David Copperfield

Following productions of A Christmas Carol and Great Expectations, Titchfield Festival Theatre turns its hand to David Copperfield.

Titchfield Festival Theatre, April 11-21.

FILM: The Beguiled

A wounded Union soldier is taken into a Southern girls’ academy during the US civil war in The Beguiled, a story of jealousy and betrayal.

The Spring, Havant, today, 1.45pm.

GIG: The Swarming

Portsmouth heavy metal showcase The Swarming returns for a second outing with Fissure of Riddles, Tirana, Doomicidal and Victus.

The Edge of The Wedge, Southsea, tomorrow, 7pm.

PLAY: Penguin

Ben is delighted when he rips open his present and inside is a penguin. Find out what happens next in Long Nose Puppets’ adaptation of Polly Dunbar’s award-winning book, Penguin.

Ashcroft Arts Centre, tomorrow, 2.30pm.

ROCK: Lower Than Atlantis

Watford alt-rockers Lower Than Atlantis hit the road in support of their biggest album to date, Safe In Sound, and promise a back-to-basics approach to their older songs.

Engine Rooms, Southampton, tomorrow, 7pm.

OPEN DAY: Tech Deck

Land Rover BAR is opening the doors to its Tech Deck, to offer visitors a unique behind-the-scenes experience with hands-on interactive experiences.

Land Rover BAR, Old Portsmouth, today, 11am-3pm.

