GOING OUT: six things to do in the next 48 hours, April 12 and 13

What’s on in the Portsmouth area

MUSICAL: Titanic

Award-winning show, Titanic The Musical launches its debut UK tour from the same city as the luxury liner’s ill-fated maiden voyage.

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, April 12-21.

CHILDREN: ABC Bunny Band

Aimed at babies and toddlers, the ABC Bunny Band keep the Easter spirit going with a concert of exciting folk music full of dancing and singing.

Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow, 9.45am & 11.15am.

FILM: Distant Sky

Recorded at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena in October 2017, Distant Sky captures a triumphant live concert from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.

No.6 Cinema, Historic Dockyards, today, 7pm.

GIG: Best in new music

El Morgan and The Divers heads up a thrilling and diverse bill of local music, also including The Stayawakes, Angela ‘Ooberlin’ Morgan and Horseflies.

The Edge of The Wedge, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm.

BOOKS: Murder most unladylike

Children’s author Robin Stevens will be visiting town to meet her fans and sign their books, as she celebrates the release of her sixth book in the series, A Spoonful of Murder.

Waterstones, Portsmouth, today, 2-3.30pm.

AM-DRAM: Hedda Gabler

Bench Theatre tackle Ibsen’s classic, Hedda Gabler – the story of a woman trapped in a loveless marriage, a visit from old friends, and what ensues.

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, April 12-21.