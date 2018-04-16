GOING OUT: Six things to do in the next 48 hours, April 16 and 17

Have your say

What’s on in the Portsmouth area

BLUEGRASS: The Coal Porters

Self-styled alt-bluegrass heroes The Coal Porters demonstrate their skills as they continue to promote their new album, No.6.

Forest Folk, North Boarhunt, today, 7.30pm.

CLASSICAL: Marmen Quartet

The Marmen Quartet mix Mozart, Beethoven and Philip Glass at the latest concert in the Chamber Music series.

Portsmouth Guildhall, today, 7pm.

EXHIBITIONS: Egypt

Out of Egypt, is a family-friendly display of genuine ancient Egyptian artefacts, where you can discover more about their fascinating culture.

Gosport Discovery Centre, until May 19.

PLAY: Birdsong

Marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, Birdsong is the critically acclaimed stage show based on Sebastian Faulks’s bestselling novel.

Nuffield Theatre, Southampton, April 17-21.

FILM: Borley Rectory

Borley Rectory is an animated documentary chronicling what came to be known as ‘the most haunted house in England’, so where better to screen it than our own haunted house?

Wymering Manor, today, 7.30pm.

ART: Whenwewerecows

Artist John Ainsworth, aka Whenwewerecows, returns to Southsea with his new exhibition, When I Think About Home, I Think About You.

Play Dead Studio, Southsea, until May 19.