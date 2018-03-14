GOING OUT: Six things to do in the next 48 hours, March 14 and 15

Have your say

A quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

FOLK: SAM KELLY

Hot on the heels of a tour with his band The Lost Boys, the Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Sam Kelly is appearing in a stripped-down duo format with collaborator Jamie Francis.

Hambledon Folk Club, tonight, 8pm.

STAGE: SPINE-TINGLING SILLINESS

Inspired by the horror movies of the 1950s, The Thing That Came From Over There mixes paranoia, suspense and hilariously gruesome deaths.

The Ashcroft, Fareham, tonight, 7.30pm.

AM-DRAM: HARVEY

HumDrum revive Mary Chase’s 1944 play Harvey, about the titular six-foot invisible rabbit and its effect on the Dowd family.

The Spring, Havant, March 14-17.

INDIE: FICKLE FRIENDS

Indie-pop band Fickle Friends tour long-awaited debut album You Are Someone Else. Support comes from Portsmouth’s own Arcade Hearts.

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tonight, 8pm.

TALK: MARY ROSE

As part of British Science Week, hear from David Pearson, conservation manager at the Mary Rose about keeping Henry VIII’s flagship safe for future generations.

Mary Rose Museum, Historic Dockyard, tonight, 6-8pm.

FILM: LOVELESS

Portsmouth Film Society screens Loveless, about an estranged Russian couple going through a divorce who want to start over when their son disappears.

The Eldon Building, Portsmouth, tonight, 7.30pm