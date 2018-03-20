GOING OUT: Six things to do in the next 48 hours, March 20 and 21

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
FOLK: KNIGHT AND SPIERS (pictured)
The debut tour of two folk legends: fiddle virtuoso Peter Knight (ex-Steeleye Span) and melodeon player extraordinaire John Spiers (ex-Bellowhead).
Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, tomorrow 7.30pm.
STAGE: SOME MOTHERS DO ’AVE ’EM
Stand-up, musical star and presenter Joe Pasquale attempts to revive the hapless Frank Spencer in Some Mothers Do ’Ave ’Em. Can he do it?
New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, tonight-Saturday, 7.30pm
EXHIBITION: DOCKYARD ART
Exhibition of Lachlan Goudie’s paintings of Type 45 destroyers and Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carriers under construction in Scotland.
Portsmouth Historic Dockyard until June.
CHILDREN’S: GEORGE’S MARVELLOUS MEDICINE
In this adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic George’s Marvellous Medicine we follow the attempts of our titular hero to cure his granny of her cruelty by making a potion.
Nuffield Southampton Theatres, March 20-24.
GIG: ITCH
As frontman and songwriter for critically-acclaimed The King Blues for the past 13 years, Itch is one of Britain’s most treasured lyricists and spoken word artists.
Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow 7.30pm.
DANCE: JIVE LESSONS
Beginners are welcome at this weekly Waterlooville dancing session which specialises in modern jive classics. No partner necessary. £7.50.
Community centre, Maurepas Way, today 8-11pm