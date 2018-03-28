GOING OUT: Six things to do in the next 48 hours, March 28 and 29

Have your say

What’s on in the Portsmouth area

BALLET: CINDERELLA

The action moves to Second World War London in Matthew Bourne’s revival of his version Cinderella, and the prince becomes a dashing RAF pilot.

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, until Saturday.

DJ SET: HUEY MORGAN

Fun Lovin’ Criminals frontman Huey Morgan will be playing stone-cold hip-hop, funk and disco classics as his NYV Block Party comes to town.

The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 9pm.

WRITING: WORKSHOP

Hampshire Poet Laureate 2018, Robyn Bolam, will share her experience and expertise of the artform in this workshop, and help you to write too.

John Pounds Centre, Portsea, tomorrow, 6.30pm.

ROOTS: SEVEN DRUNKEN NIGHTS

Seven Drunken Nights brings to life the music of Ireland’s favourite sons, folk legends The Dubliners, telling the story of a career spanning 50 years, from 1962 to 2012.

The Kings Theatre, Southsea, today, 7.30pm.

FILM: THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US

The Mountain Between Us follows stars Idris Elba and Kate Winslet, as they try to get to safety after their plane crashes in the snow-covered mountains of Utah.

The Spring, Havant, today, 1.45pm & 7.30pm.

ROCK’N’ROLL: GUITARIST

Bobby Cochran, lead guitarist, singer, writer and producer, and nephew of Eddie Cochran, will be displaying a rock’n’roll masterclass.

Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, tomorrow, 7.30pm.