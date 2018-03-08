GOING OUT: Six things to do in the next 48 hours – March 8 and 9

Have your say

MUSICAL: WEST SIDE STORY, pictured

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, today until Saturday

University of Portsmouth Dramatic and Musical Society takes on Arthur Laurent’s update of Shakespeare as Romeo and Juliet is transported to modern day New York in West Side Story.

LIVE SCORE: BARN OF THE DEAD

The Barn, Milton, today, 7pm

28 Beats Later present Barn of The Dead, an interactive pop-up screening of Danny Boyle’s zombie classic, 28 Days Later, featuring live music.

EXHIBITION: GARRICK PALMER

Jack House Gallery, Old Portsmouth, tomorrow until April 7

The work of Portsmouth painter and printmaker Garrick Palmer is celebrated in this new exhibition which covers his work back to the 1950s.

TALK: WOMEN’S RIGHTS

Eldon Building, University of Portsmouth, tomorrow, 6pm

Deeds not Words, the Story of Women’s Rights, Then and Now is a free public lecture by Dr Helen Pankhurst, international development and women’s rights activist.

TRIBUTE: THE GREAT GIG IN THE GUILDHALL

Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Brit Floyd present their Eclipse tour to mark 45 years since the release of the seminal Dark Side of The Moon album. The show will also present the best of Pink Floyd’s back catalogue.

GIG: GINGER

The Joiners, Southampton, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Frontman of rockers The Wildhearts, Ginger, shows off his more reflective side as he tours his new country and roots-influenced solo album.