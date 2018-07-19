GOING OUT: Six things to do on Thursday and Friday

Here’s our pick of half a dozen things to do from across the area in the next 48 hours.

Portsmouth-based goth-rockers Torpedoes return with their first album in six years, Black Museum, and are holding its launch party on home turf.

The Wedge, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm

After successful runs with Hi De Hi! and The Vicar of Dibley, Portsmouth Players take on another classic BBC sitcom, ‘Allo ‘Allo, as the French Resistance tackle the Nazis.

The Thatched Barn, Milton, until Saturday

Based on the songs of ex-Busted songwriter James Bourne, Kings Youth Theatre puts on a show to embrace your inner geek – Loserville.

Kings Theatre, Southsea, until tomorrow

Dads, bring your kids along to the Dadzclub Stay'n' Play for some tea/coffee and 'dad-chat', while the children enjoy the toys and games, all for free.

Paulsgrove Family Hub, today, 10.30am

John Millington Synge’s controversial 1907 play, Playboy of The Western World, set in rural west Ireland and with its themes of nationalism and morality, gets a timely revival.

Titchfield Festival Theatre, until July 28

DJ Luck and MC Neat will be showing what made them stars of the UK garage scene, with support from Shelley Nelson, MC DT, Lyndsay Moore and DJ Rick Live.

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Friday, 8.30pm​​​​​​​