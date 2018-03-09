GOING OUT: What’s on from Friday, March 9 to Thursday, March 15

Have your say

What’s on around the area for the week ahead

TODAY

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty Creative Dance , for people aged 50+. 07708 720 711/AbstractDPA.com.

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, London Rd. 1pm-4pm. Social Dancing. All types of dancing. Music by DJ Paul Mico. £4.50.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 Ballroom and Sequence Dancing. £3.Bar available. Brenda & W Sounds (023) 9242 5331.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Outside G4 Ward, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. 07846 472423.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7pm. Havant Rotary Club Quiz. Teams of six. £10 per person, includes two-course hot meal. Proceeds to SDAS. (023) 9246 6840.

EXHIBITIONS

FAREHAM: Westbury Manor Museum, West St. 10am-5pm. Spirit of Place - Memories of Fareham. Works of local artist Richard Bradley. 01329 822063.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Artist Showcase Miesje Chafer. Works from local textile designer and screen printer. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Les Demoiselles Des Rochefort (PG). Subtitles. 07435 029 408. no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Duchaine (authentic slide blues). (023) 9282 1658/ Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market. Cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East Street. 7.30pm. Growing Pains. A drama written and performed by Tom Gill. Tickets £12.50, £11.50 concessions. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: The Square Tower, High St. 7.30pm. Richard III. Presented by Southsea Shakespeare Actors. Tickets £11, £8 concessions. 07581 577 651.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. West Side Story. Presented by University of Portsmouth Dramatic & Musical Society. Tickets from £11. (023) 9264 900.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. The Sound of Music. Bill Kenwright’s five-star touring production presents the true story of the world-famous singing family. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

CLANFIELD: Memorial Hall, South Lne. 7.30pm. A Universe of Dwarf Galaxies. Hampshire Astronomical Group welcomes a talk by Dr Samantha Penny. £3 non-members. hantsastro.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

COMEDY

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Walk. 12pm-7pm/7pm-late. Portsmouth Comedy Festival. A host of famous TV comedians. Various ticket prices. bigmouthcomedyfestival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall, St Colman’s Avenue. 7.30pm. Quiz Night. Tickets £3. Bring your own food and drink. (023) 9237 6151.

SOUTHSEA: Salvation Army, Albert Rd. 10.30am-1pm. Spring Fair. Stalls, sideshows, refreshments. Free musical entertainment and crafts for children. Free.

TITCHFIELD: Parish Rooms, Southampton Hill. 10am-2pm. Table top sale. In aid of The Greyhound Trust. 07821 815 715.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art exhibition. Paintings by Richard Ashworth. Free. (023) 9238 7284. Volunteers wanted.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library History Centre, Guildhall Walk. 10am-3.30pm. Southsea Rock Garden: An Earthly Fairyland for 90 Years. An exhibition by Jackie Baynes. (023) 9268 8057.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 4.15pm. et Out (15). 07435 029 408/no6cinema.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Early Man (PG). 07435 029 408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Halcyon (rock/mod band). (023) 9282 1658/ Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

OLD PORTSMOUTH: The Square Tower, High St. 7.30pm. Richard III. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. West Side Story. See today.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. The Sound of Music. See today.

TOURS

WINCHESTER: Winchester Cathedral, The Close. 10am. Modern Art Tour and Tea. Discover the cathedral’s works of art and how they came to be there. Tickets £12.50. 01962 857200/winchester-cathedral.org.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the path alongside the moat on the eastern side. Sea defence works necessitates this diversion. (023) 9284 1762.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: The Royal Naval Club & Royal Albert Yacht Club, Pembroke Rd. 2pm. Spurious, Outrageous, Uproarious: the Evolution of the Fleet Carrier. The Society for Nautical Research (South) welcomes a talk by Roger Smith. (023) 9283 1461.

SUNDAY

COMEDY

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Walk. 12pm-6.30pm/8-10.30pm. Portsmouth Comedy Festival. See Saturday.

DANCING

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Lane. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western Dance. Every Sunday evening dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519765.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 11am-5pm. Pop! Art in a Changing Britain. Free. 01243 774557/pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art exhibition. Paintings by Richard Ashworth. Free. (023) 9238 7284. Volunteers wanted.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Artist Showcase Miesje Chafer. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Auckland Arms, Netley Rd (off Clarence Pde). 8-10.30pm. Milton James Hot Four (trad jazz). Free.

MARKETS

HAYLING ISLAND: Eaststoke Community Hall, Wheatlands Ave. 10am-3pm. Market and car boot. Free entry. Table £8 or £6 if you bring your own. (023) 9246 5263.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. Brisk walk on uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. Frankie Dettori with special guest Peter Burrell. Tickets from £26. (023) 9264 9000/newtheatreroyal.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Square Tower, Old Portsmouth. 2pm. Spice Island guided tour. £3. (023) 9282 6722.

monDAY

CLASSES

COPNOR: Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd. 6-7pm. Yoga class for beginners. £5.50. 07766 753 638 / portsmouthyogaand massage.co.uk.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd.. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years. 07767 702 444/diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Intermediate Class. Admission £5. Ray Hodson 01329 315641 /07710 491511 /urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin absolute beginners class. Admission £6. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queen St. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance Sessions for Kids. Confidence, creativity and self-discipline building for children aged seven and above. funkformat.com.

SOUTHSEA: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 7.45pm. Street Dance for Adults. funkformat.com.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

EVENTS

COSHAM: St Colmans Church Hall 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subs £80 with three concerts a year.portsmouthchorus.org

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532/portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Conference Suite, Gosport Discovery Centre, High St. 2-4.30pm. Gosport Access Group and Disability Open Forum. Sharing news, information or concerns regarding disability related topics. 07847 228 394/gosportaccessgroup.org.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574535.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. Fun games, not league standard! £5. No booking required. (023) 9320 0401.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. Seeking new members. Ability to read music not essential. (023) 9242 0070.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art exhibition See today.

FAREHAM: Westbury Manor Museum, West St. 10am-5pm. Spirit of Place - Memories of Fareham. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library History Centre, Guildhall Walk. 9.30am-5pm. Southsea Rock Garden: An Earthly Fairyland for 90 Years. Exhibition by Jackie Baynes. (023) 9268 8057.

WINCHESTER: Winchester Cathedral, The Close. 9.30am-5pm. Borders. Exhibition of paintings by Joy Hillyer. Free admission. 01962 857 217/winchester-cathedral.org.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly walk. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. A moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier to pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390 .

SOUTHSEA: Group walk at Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate. 1pm. Short 30 minute walk.(023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

FAREHAM: Crofton Community Centre, Room 5, Stubbington Lane. 10.30am-12.30pm. Coffee morning for the over 60s. Organised by MHA Live at Home Scheme . £3 per person donation towards tea/coffee, cake and biscuits.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, cake and lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

DANCING

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, 235-237 Commercial Rd. 6pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. 07554 393 1937/dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern jive classes. Beginners welcome. No partner necessary. £7.50. 07833 384 377/ Love2jive@yahoo.co.uk.

EVENTS

ALVERSTOKE: Brodrick Hall, Clayhall Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Scrap Happy Quilters.Kate Percival - the accidental quilter. Non-members £3.50. 01329 231790.

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Cres. 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers. The choir performs at various events in the area. Seeking new members of any age or ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Fareham Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. Try a capella. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. 01489 891832 / solentsoundschorus.org.

LEIGH PARK: St Francis Church, Riders Lane. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group meeting. New members welcome. thestauntoninfo.org.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety club. Every Tuesday. £2, includes refreshments.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 9.30a.m. Titchfield Abbey W.I. Come along for tea and biscuits and meet other members and join in a range of activities. Meetings held on the second Tuesday of each month.

EXHIBITIONS

FAREHAM: Westbury Manor Museum, West St. 10am-5pm. Spirit of Place - Memories of Fareham. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library History Centre, Guildhall Walk. 9.30-6pm. Southsea Rock Garden: An Earthly Fairyland for 90 Years. An exhibition by Jackie Baynes. (023) 9268 8057.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osbourne Road. 7.30pm. Best of British Musicals. Presented by Fareham Musical Society. 01329 231 942.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the community centre at 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a gentle stroll to Milton Park Cafe for refreshments .(023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Coffee Cup at 2pm. Walk to Clarence Pier. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390 (second and fourth Tuesday of the month only).

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, High St. 7.30pm. Air defence of the UK since 1940. A talk presented by Squadron Leader Joe Marsden. £4. 0300 555 1387.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore walk. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. A brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: St Swithun’s Church Hall, Waverley Rd. 2.30pm. But It Was London: Nickleby and the Metropolis. Dickens Fellowship welcomes a talk by Dr Tony Williams. Non members £1. (023) 9266 4205.

WINCHESTER: Stripe Theatre, University of Winchester, Sparkford Rd. 7pm. Writing adventures for children. A talk by Helen Dennis, hosted by the Hampshire Writers’ Society. £5 non-members. hampshirewriterssociety.co.uk.

WEDNESDAY

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Grove, PO14 1JJ. 7.30pm-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Beginners Class. 01329 315641 or 07710 491511/ urbanlinedance.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Village Hall. 8.30-10pm. Ballroom and Latin social practice night. £6, includes tea/coffee. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall, 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

EMSWORTH: Pastoral Centre, Emsworth Square. 12-1.30pm. Lent lunch to support Christian Aid. A simple meal for a donation. 01243 371948.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members. (Call first in case the chorus are doing something away from the hall). 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

STUBBINGTON: Baptist Church, Jay Close. 7.30pm. Crofton W.I. Meetings the second Wednesday of the month. Guest speaker Chris Pennycook talks about Pompey Pals. (Change of venue). 01329 845619.

EXHIBITIONS

FAREHAM: Westbury Manor Museum, West St. 10am-5pm. Spirit of Place - Memories of Fareham. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Artist showcase Miesje Chafer. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library History Centre, Guildhall Walk. 9.30-7pm. Southsea Rock Garden: An Earthly Fairyland for 90 Years. An exhibition by Jackie Baynes. (023) 9268 8057.

WINCHESTER: Winchester Cathedral, The Close. 9.30am-5pm. Borders. An exhibition of paintings by Joy Hillyer. Free admission. 01962 857 217/winchester-cathedral.org.uk.

GIGS

HAMBLEDON: Hambledon Folk Club, The Youth Hut, West St. 8pm. The Sam Kelly Duo. £10 (£8 members, £5 under 18s and students). (023) 9263 2719/folkclubhambledon@hotmail.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Side function room. Acoustic, singaround in turn format. Piano available. All welcome.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osbourne Road. 7.30pm. Best of British Musicals. See Tuesday.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Harvey. Performed by Humdrum. Tickets £12, £10 concessions. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection, Brecon Ave. 7.45pm. Water voles in the Meon Valley. Friends of Portsdown Hill welcomes Elaina Whittaker-Slark from South Downs National Park. £2. (023) 9232 5570.

GOSPORT: The Scout Hut, Clayhall Road. 7.30-9.30pm. Searching for Surnames - Challenges. Hampshire Genealogical Society welcomes a talk by Kirsty Gray. Free for the first three visits. Marilyn Lovett (023) 9258 5194.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in the views of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. An uphill walk through the green spaces of Paulsgrove and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Meet at main Portchester Castle car park. 2pm. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Lecture Theatre 1, Richmond Building, University of Portsmouth, Portland St. 7pm. Where do space missions come from? Presented by Neil Drinkwater, University of Oxford. (023) 9284 2417 port.ac.uk/physsoc.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Mary Rose Museum, Main Road. 6pm-8pm. The Mary Rose: Science behind the conservation. A talk by David Pearson. Free. eventbrite.co.uk

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helens Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for the under 5s. £3 per child. No need to book. (023) 9277 8080/ aspex.org.uk.

THURsDAY

DANCING

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Commercial dance and performing arts tuition for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711/abstractdpa.com.

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. £6. 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 49 1511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd . 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners class. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon club. Enjoy a light lunch and tea and cakes with entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch club. Home-made two-course lunch, tea/coffee, raffle ticket and a game of bingo or entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials are provided. (023) 9268 8259.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots freeflow play session. £2.50, includes refreshments

PORTSMOUTH: St Lukes Church Hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers. Come along and join this small friendly ladies choir. New members welcome. (023) 9261 2406/e mail janetfrench60@gmail.com.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, 1 Delamere Rd. 8.30pm. Quiz night. Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea for more information.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art exhibition. Paintings by Richard Ashworth. Free admission. (023) 9238 7284. Volunteers wanted.

FAREHAM: Westbury Manor Museum, West St. 10am-5pm. Spirit of Place - Memories of Fareham. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Artist showcase Miesje Chafer. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library History Centre, Guildhall Walk. 9.30am-6pm. Southsea Rock Garden: An Earthly Fairyland for 90 Years. An exhibition by Jackie Baynes. (023) 9268 8057.

WINCHESTER: Winchester Cathedral, The Close. 9.30am-5pm. Borders. An exhibition of paintings by Joy Hillyer. Free admission. 01962 857 217/winchester-cathedral.org.uk.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Loveless (15). 07435 029 408. no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. 7.30pm. Steve Knightley. £18 in advance. wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts. Refreshments available.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. Home produced crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs. Tea and coffee also available.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osbourne Road. 7.30pm. Best of British Musicals. See Tuesday.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East street. 7.30pm. Harvey. Performed by Humdrum. Tickets £12, £10 concessions. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, 42 Kent St, Portsmouth. 10am-12noon. Company of Elders Over 60s Drama Group. Come along and discover your love for the theatre. (023) 9283 8370.

WALKS & TALKS

CHICHESTER: Library, Tower St. Solar Heritage & Terror, Special Boats of Chichester Harbour at Emsworth Library. A talk by Judie Darley from the Chichester Harbour Conservancy. 01243 389623.

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by the News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

:If you’re holding an event between Friday, March 16 and Thursday, March 22 and want to advertise it free in the listings guide, e-mail details to listings@thenews.co.uk by Tuesday, March 13.