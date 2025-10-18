Taking top spot was youngster Oakley Knipe, from the City of Portsmouth Athletic Club, who was the fastest male runner with a time of 15 minutes 31 seconds. Imogen Edwards, from the Basingstoke & Mid Hants Athletic Club, was the fastest female with a time of 17 minutes 8 seconds.

As well as the 5k, children had the opportunity to take part in the mini race which is a 1.4km dash and the junior run, which is 2.5km.

Young running talent from across the South shone through with Zachary Armitage securing the title of the fastest male junior time of 8 minutes and 27 seconds, and Freya Klepacz, from City of Portsmouth Athletic Club, bagged top female junior stop with 8 minutes and 26 seconds.

Paul Foster, chief executive of The Great Run Company, said: “The AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great South Run shows that running can be enjoyed from a young age. The performances of the young athletes really highlighted that the South is home to some of the rising stars in athletics and future winners of the Great South Run. It will be exciting to following their journeys in years to come.”

Discover some glorious snaps of today's action:

