Here are the best pictures from Beside the Seaside in Hayling Island

A free day of fun for all the family to enjoy was held on Hayling Island by the Spring Arts & Heritage Centre.

The one-day arts festival took place on Sunday from 11am – 3pm on Hayling Island Seafront.

Highlights of the day include a live performance experience inside a giant metal Whale, from company Talking Birds, and participatory installation Life Boat, which let visitors sit back in a hammock and enjoy the “slowest ride on Earth”.

