Hero booked to lead children’s workshop

A WHITELEY firm has bagged a local hero to lead its Young Writers Workshop.

Explore Learning will host the workshop, in conjunction with the National Young Writers’ Awards, for children afed 4-14 years.

The event, which takes place this evening at Whiteley Centre from 6.30pm-8pm, will feature special guest Nurse Liz Nelson.

The theme of this year’s awards is HEROES, so the centre is inviting children to meet Liz, of Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity.

Every day, Roald Dahl Nurse Liz provides care for seriously ill children and support for their families.

Liz and her fellow nurses help more than 12,000 children a year, specialising in a variety of conditions including epilepsy, blood disorders and acquired brain injury.

Charlotte Gater, head of curriculum at Explore said: ‘We can’t wait to read what children put together along this year’s theme – whether that’s a hero with superpowers or an everyday hero like a parent, a firefighter, paramedic or teacher.’