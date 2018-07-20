Hula hoop troupe host first show 

PUPILS from primary schools joined Globe Fit’s Fareham Hula Hoop School for their very first troupe performance.

More than 120 children performed in two shows at Fareham College with Britain's Got Talent 2017 finalist 'The hoop guy', John Parnell hosting the event and also performing his own act.

Globe Fit director Hannah Murphy said: ‘We wanted to showcase what the children have been learning at our classes this year and the show was the perfect opportunity to do this.

‘We wanted to show everyone that hula hooping is so much more than simply 'wiggling a hoop on the hips and the children performed some amazing tricks such as hair, foot and nose hooping.’