IN PICTURES: Heavenly Havant pictures are hot

Some might describe these lovely images as hot, hot, hot...

The judges of a recent competition between camera clubs certainly thought so in the latest round of a print and projected images competition called The 3Hs.

Those aitches? The contest was between the Havant, Hayling Island and Horndean clubs and host club Havant triumphed. Here is a sample of some of the winning entries.

Some came from a Set Subject competition, A Touch of Red – and there’s that fourth H, for Hot they are.

If you’re interested in joining the Havant club, which meets on Tuesday evenings (7.30-10pm) from September to May at the St John Ambulance hall, Fraser Road, Bedhampton, take a look at its new-look website by clicking hereand seeing the quality of members’ work.