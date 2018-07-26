Isle of Wight ice cream parlour named best in the country 

An ice cream parlour on the Isle of Wight has been named the best in the country by TripAdvisor.

Crave Ice Cream, in Ventnor, has come top of the Popsicle in reviews and ratings from users on the website.

Joe's in Swansea was also one of the UK's top ice cream parlours

This hot hot summer is showing no signs of going anywhere and this week is proving to be the hottest yet.

We all love a gloriously sunny summer’s day but of course we wouldn’t be British if we didn’t moan about it being too hot and what better way to cool down than with a frozen treat?

Here is TripAdvisor’s list of the UK’s very best ice cream parlours, based on the reviews and opinions from the website’s users:

1. Crave Ice Cream, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

All of the ice cream at Crave Ice Cream is made on the premises with flavours changing daily. No one is left out here, there are gluten free and dairy free options available too.

One TripAdvisor traveller said: ‘Fantastic ice cream shop, always queues, always worth the wait. Different flavours available every time you visit, happy for you to taste every one if you need/want to. Lovely customer service.’

2. PJ’s Ice Cream Parlour, Weston-super-Mare, Somerset

Run by a husband and wife team, Peter and Jan Field launched PJ’s Ice Cream Parlour over ten years ago. Using milk sourced from the South West, PJ’s offers 40 different flavours of ice cream and thousands of combinations of ice cream sundaes.

One TripAdvisor traveller said: ‘As ever always great value for money and the staff are brill. Highly highly recommend the Morello Cherry with White Chocolate chunks, and Mint, it was to die for!’

3. Ice Dreams, Cheddar, Somerset

Ice Dreams can be found on the Cliffs, a short walk away from Cheddar Gorge and boasts over 80 locally made ice cream flavours, as well as a number of toppings and different cones, to choose from.

One TripAdvisor traveller said: ‘Brilliant selection and service. Ideal stop after a walk up the gorge. You can go in the garden to the rear of the parlour and relax and enjoy your ice cream.’

4. Moomaid of Zennor, St Ives, Cornwall

The small family business, Moomaid of Zennor makes Cornish ice cream in the purpose built ice cream parlour located on their farm. The ice cream is made fresh and mixed by hand, from the milk of the farm’s very own cows. Flavours on offer include salted almond praline, Turkish delight and chocolate and chestnut.

One TripAdvisor traveller said: ‘Popped here after a walk on the beach. Huge range of flavours and cone types including gluten free cones.

The 'shipwreck' ice-cream (salted caramel and honeycomb) is delicious.’

5. Joe’s, Swansea, Wales

A family-run establishment mixing Welsh ingredients with Italian flair, its luxury ice cream recipe has been handed down over generations, and remains a closely guarded secret.

One TripAdvisor reviewer said: ‘Been coming here for years and there is nowhere I would rather be. Staff are great and the ice cream is out of this world.’

6. Varani’s Forum Café, Kilmarnock, Scotland

Varani’s Forum Cafe has been serving Kilmarnock for over half a century and boasts almost 50 different flavour varieties.

One TripAdvisor traveller said: ‘During this hot spell it is impossible to drive by this establishment without going in.

‘I have never counted how many flavours they have but fair to say twenty at least and they are excellent, from vanilla to rum and raisin the choice is first class.’

7. Creme Pen Cei, Ceredigion, Wales

This traditional ice cream parlour located overlooking the harbour specialises in handmade gelato while also serving a selection of paninis, smoothies and fair-trade coffee.

One TripAdvisor traveller said: ‘I wish I lived next door to this place (although I'd end up huge and poor).

‘The ice-cream is just amazing - so good we took a second day trip back to Newquay just to have a second. The shame!’

8. Perran Dairy Ice Cream Parlour, Perranporth, Cornwall

Located just a short walk from Perranporth Beach, Perran Dairy Ice Cream Parlour serves up homemade artisan ice cream made from local clotted cream and milk. Visitors can also enjoy treats such as Belgium Waffles, sundaes and crepes.

One TripAdvisor traveller said: ‘Berry Mess is to die for, fresh strawberries and brilliant ice cream, 11 out of 10, can't recommend highly enough.’