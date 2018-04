Have your say

A NEW knitting group has started up at a museum in Gosport.

The Diving Museum in Stokes Bay will be welcoming the Red Hat Knitters every Saturday until October 27.

Knitting sessions will be taking place from 11.30am until 1pm.

Items will be knitted to not only sell at the museum, but also for a number of other group charity projects in the surrounding area.

Everyone is welcome, regardless of age or knitting ability.

For more information about the group, contact art@divingmuseum.co.uk