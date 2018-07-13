Land Rover 70th Anniversary Parade at Goodwood Festival of Speed 

Land Rover celebrated turned 70 years old with its largest ever parade of Vehicles on Goodwood Hill

A record parade of 70 Land Rovers, from first prototypes to the latest Range Rover Sport SVR drove the Goodwood Festival of Speed hill on Thursday, July 12 in celebration of 70 years of Land Rover.

The procession was led by a recreation of the very first Land Rover – a Centre Steer prototype – and ‘HUE 166’; the first Series I pre-production prototype from 1948.

