Mr Robin is ready for his close up

AFTER waking up to snow, like many across the country, an aspiring outdoor wildlife photographer took the opportunity to grab some snowy shots.

Mark Couper, from Cosham, grabbed his camera when he saw flocks of birds in his garden.

The 33-year-old said: ‘I woke up and saw all these birds and this is one of the first I got when I framed up.

‘The robin is obviously a classic winter bird for snow shots and was just sat there ready.’

Mark is a freelance photographer who is hoping to turn his passion for wildlife, conservation and photography into a career.

He said: ‘I really love taking photos and want to combine it with my love for the outdoors.

‘I would really like to go down to the New Forest this weekend and get some nice snowy shots, but I don’t think that is likely!’