Have your say

A NEW project has been launched to try and find aspiring playwrights in the Hampshire area.

A Search for New Playwrights is a project launched by BBC Radio Solent, giving writers the opportunity to hear their work on the radio and online.

The team at Radio Solent is looking for 15-minute fictional radio plays with a connection to Hampshire, Dorset or the Isle of Wight.

To enter a script, email your entry to solentwriters@bbc.co.uk by Sunday, March 4.

Winners will be notified by Friday, March 16.