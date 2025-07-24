New virtual reality experience at Marwell Zoo puts you face to face with polar bears, whales and gorillas
The popular zoo has announced it will be running two virtual reality experiences throughout the summer holidays, giving guests the chance to experience the animal kingdom firsthand.
New films will be released every month with the first being ‘A New Odyssey Around The World’ where visitors will be able to experience evolution until August 10.
Laura Read, Marwell’s CEO, said: “This is the first time we’ve had a permanent experience like this at Marwell in collaboration with Wild Immersion, who specialise in creating immersive nature experiences.
Between August 11 and September 7, the experience will change to The Savannah Cycle, where you can travel to the Masai Mara and Serengeti National Parks in Kenya and Tanzania.
Laura added: “It’s incredibly exciting that visitors will actually be transported to the habitats of some of our most loved animals and see the spaces that inspire our animal habitats right here at the zoo.
“As well as feeling up close and personal to these creatures, visitors will also be able to learn about the challenges they face just surviving day to day.”
The experience, which will run between 10.30am and 3pm in the Giraffe House, will cost £6 per person and are suitable for children aged 5 and upwards.
