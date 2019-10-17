Classic funk and soul, Naughty '90s and alternative rock at Delight in Sam Cherry's Club Scene

Last weekend was good fun at Overboard at The Fleet – a quick thank you to all who attended and dropped in some requests to play.

We managed to jam along to everything from Bad Manners to Slipknot, which is always great fun.

On Friday from 7pm until 11pm I will be taking over the resident DJ spot at The Bold Forester in Albert Road, playing everything from modern pop to classic soul and funk tracks. Entry is free so swing by and drop in a request.

Over at The Loft on Albert Road, also Friday, Calamity Cratediggers present John, Fat Earthers, Bitterman and Curbwire. The event only has a handful of tickets remaining so expect a busy evening and plenty of energy from a pool of fresh talent of alternative-rock, punk and hardcore from 7pm until 11pm. Tickets cost £10, catch the details at skiddle.com.

On Saturday at the Village Hotel in Hilsea, from 7pm until 1am the hotel will host a Naughty ’90s Tribute event which encourages guests to dig out ‘your scrunchies and croptops’ as they present an evening of classic ’90s pop from Britney to The Venga Boys. The event is ticketed and includes a 3 course meal and disco afterwards–dinner is served at 8pm. For more information go to village-portsmouth.yapsody.com.

Meanwhile over at Acapulco on Albert Road, DJ Warren returns to play a ‘trunk full of funk, soul, disco and house’ from 7pm until 12.30am.

Entry will be free as usual.

For your alternative student night fix, be sure to attend Delight at Astoria on Monday for plenty of rock, pop and metal bangers from 10pm until 2am. Tickets cost £4 with more details at facebook.com.

And next Thursday, Beats and Swing return to The Wedgewood Rooms with Henge. Henge are a crossover electronic four-piece who describe their music as ‘cosmic dross’ – think LCD Soundsystem meets cosmic psychedelic-rock in a warehouse rave. Expect plenty of energy!

Doors open from 7pm until 11.30pm and tickets cost £12. She Robot supports with more at wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.