Disney, freshers and the end of summer in Sam Cherry’s Club Scene

Freshers week is in full swing, and speaking from experience, there is no better time to indulge in Portsmouth’s clubbing scene before the stress of assignments and deadlines kick in!

The big event tonight is Hijack Events presenting Chase and Status at Portsmouth Guildhall Teaming up with South Central Festival, the drum and bass duo return to Portsmouth with a festival-level production. Hot on the heels of their latest album RTRN IIJUNGLE, the duo have steered towards a jungle/ragga sound that has heavily featured in previous records.

Chase and Status and MC Rage are sure to keep everyone on their toes with the biggest DJ set around. Distinkt and special guests to be announced, it runs from 9pm until 2am. Tickets cost £19.43. More details at portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

Meanwhile over at Popworld, the Disney Weekender takes place today and tomorrow with resident DJ Alex Dutton taking everyone on a journey through classic Disney soundtracks. The venue will be decorated with Disney-themed décor and fancy dress is encouraged with a prize for best dressed! Both nights are 9pm until 3am, drink deals include 2 Jagerbombs for £5 and entry is £2. More details at popworldparty.co.uk.

Tomorrow over at The British Queen Pub in North End, House Party Events hold their End of Summer Garden party from 2pm until 10pm.

The bill sees DJs Audiodice, Kris Ryeland, Brando, Ryan Mears and many others take to the decks for plenty of bumping deep/tech house. Tickets are £5, more details can be found at facebook.com

Meanwhile over at The Rifle Club in Fratton, Choose 90s present FILTA with Guilt Trippin’ and Keith Simon! FILTA are a live band who perform classic dance anthems and have played Isle of Wight and Victorious festivals.The show promises plenty of glow sticks, lasers and nostalgic anthems! Definitely one for old- school ravers or those who want to run back the clock to the 90s!

Tickets are £15 and it runs from 7pm until midnight, with more details at facebook.com.