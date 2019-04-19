Easter is packed with Dance Anthems’ Dave Pearce, So Solid Crew, a Waster Reunion and more in Sam Cherry’s Club Scene

Have your say

We’ve got a very busy Easter weekend ahead in Portsmouth!

First up, over at The Barn in Milton tonight, Into The Abyss Odyssey present an all-day trance music marathon with BBC Radio 1 legend Dave Pearce.

Pearce is the original person behind Radio 1’s Dance Anthems and has featured numerous times in DJ Mag’s top 100 DJs.

From 1pm until 3am he will be joined by Davey Asprey, Daxon,Josh Bailey, Mark Landragin, Darkness Falls, Network X and many others.

Tickets are £11.25 with more details at facebook.com.

Meanwhile over at The Wedgewood Rooms on Albert Road, Mad 4 It! celebrates ’90s indie culture. The project is a live band consisting of live percussion, drum-machines and funky guitars playing some of the finest indie and rave anthems from the era from 7.30pm until 11.30pm. Advance tickets £8 with more details at wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

For metal/hard-rock heads this Saturday, The Deco on Elm Grove hosts all-day charity event from 2pm until 2am. The line-up includes Guide Award-winning Best Band Seething Akira alongside Cybernetic Witch Cult, Belligerence, Stray Bullets, Earthborn Kings, Nausicaa, TheDivorcee, Bitterman and DJ Matt Random.

Entry is by donation and all money raised goes to the Freshwater Life Project.

More details at facebook.com.

Over at Lord John Russell on Albert Road on Saturday, expect a massive garage-music takeover with Romeo, Lisa Maffia and Dan Da Man of So Solid Crew!

Known for the hit 21 Seconds To Go, expect them to perform an intimate show with plenty of feel-good garage vibes!

Entry is 10pm until 2am and tickets are £12 (plus booking fee). More details at facebook.com.

On Sunday at Pryzm nightclub in Stanhope Road, the Waster Reunion takes place for one night only with Southsea Mafia DJs from 10pm until 2am, promising the best indie, electro, punk, rock and rave bangers.

Entry is £5 with more details at pryzm.co.uk/portsmouth.