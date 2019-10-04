It's The Sound of The Future, wrestling in Delight and Dials in this week's Club Scene with Sam Cherry

This week was another excellent one for Portsmouth’s clubbing scene – Slaves smashed their set at Delight on Monday.

They played a selection of their own tracks and banging anthems from the likes of recent Slipknot to Beastie Boys – Delight Mondays are arguably at their strongest yet!

Kicking things off this week, After Hour Events return with Sounds Of The Future 3 at Acapulco on Albert Road! Firstly, congratulations are in order to Luke Loud for winning their mix competition – you can expect plenty of energetic neurofunk from him!

The rest of the bill see DJs Banksy, MCB b2b Jahna, Saibi b2b Milli Cooper, Drift, Roll 3, Signify and Stano take to the decks so you can expect lots of styles of drum and bass including neurofunk, jungle and jump up. Doors open at 7pm and the event will be free entry before 9pm and tickets will be £5 on the door or on Fixr. More details at facebook.com.

On the live music front this week, Dials Festival takes place across five venues in Albert Road, Southsea, tomorrow from midday until 11.30pm.

The event promises some of the best national and local music talent with a line-up including The Blinders, Acid Tongue, Curl, Fake Empire and Dad Hair and dozens more.

The festival works closely with local mental health charity Solent Mind which recognises the impact of music and how it can be important to improving mental health. Dials has been praised in the past for its spirit, diverse line-ups and value for money. Tickets cost £22 with more at dialsfestival.com.

Back at Delight at The Astoria on Monday, they ‘get cooking’ with their live professional wrestling special. For one night only, live wrestling will be hosted upstairs, featuring leading south coast performers, some of who featured in the recent Hollywood film Fighting With My Family.

Delight promise full-contact single, tag team and multi-man matches! DJs Will ChuMp, Sam Hatty and Alex D will be on rotation downstairs as usual and entry is only £4. More at facebook.com.