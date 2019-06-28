Motown, house bangers and a UV party in this week's Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Tonight at Pryzm in Stanhope Road, The Curve room will feature its underground house takeover Curve Plays House as part of an ongoing residency by DJs Ryan Mears and Paddy Mac.

Expect plenty of anthems and underrated bangers under the house spectrum from 10pm until 3am! It will be free entry and 50 per cent off drinks until 11pm, £3 before midnight, £5 after, with more details at facebook.com.

Over at The Wave Maiden in Osbourne Road, Southsea, tomorrow, Highlights of Our Modern World and Lathe to the Grave host an evening of lo-fi hip-hop, electronica and chilled beats from Inkhromo, Yung Chow and Yeti. The evening promises to bring you chilled vibes from the heart of Southsea, exploring the relaxing sonics of electronic music via DJ sets and live performances. There will be art, merchandise, slick visuals and plenty of beats from 7pm until 10.30pm. Standard tickets cost £5 or £3 with student ID, more details at facebook.com.

Meanwhile, over at Acapulco on Albert Road tomorrow, Underground South Movement return to present an evening of drum and bass hype. The resident DJs performing are CamZ, Kenzie, Liam Harris, JAK and TT with talk of special guests! Expect good vibes from fresh local talent. Entry is £2 from 6pm until 1am with more details at facebook.com.

On Sunday evening, there's Motown at The Marmion in Southsea from 6.30pm until 10.30pm which will feature resident DJs playing funk, soul and Motown for a great Sunday evening. More details at facebook.com.

Over at Delight this Monday at Astoria, A UV Beach party will be kicking off the summer properly for those graduating. The night will see exotic fun and escapism for alternative clubbers as Astoria is turned in to a UV paradise with UV cannon and plenty of glowsticks. There will also be a photo booth for those who enjoy fancy dress fun, and entry is only be £1 before 11pm for anyone who attends in their bikini! Expect pop-punk and rock bangers from 10pm until 2am. Entry is £4 with more at facebook.com.