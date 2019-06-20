PORTSMOUTH’s newest nightclub has announced two more guest DJs will perform at the venue.

Eden in Gunwharf Quays will open on July 5, replacing the former Tiger Tiger site.

Eden is a new entertainment venue opening in the heart of Portsmouth in July 2019 offering an inclusive experience for guests to drink, dine, dance and discover.

Marvin Humes, former member of JLS, will DJ the opening night followed by Scott Mills who will be on the decks on July 6.

Now the nightclub is announcing even more star-studded guest performance slots for the following weekend.

BBC Radio One’s Jordan North will take to the decks on Friday, July 12, while ex-TOWIE star and TV personality Mark Wright will keep the party going on Saturday, July 13.

As well as guest DJ performances, Eden has announced that there will be 50 per cent off all food at the venue until July 31.

The venue will also be offering other deals including midweek offers, such as £20 a pizza, a bottle of wine and dessert to share.

The Eden open kitchen will feature a pizza oven and serve a range of globally inspired dishes.

The menu will use a combination of unique flavours to produce highlights such as Polynesian Salmon Fillet, a signature Eden Burger and a seriously impressive Tomahawk steak, not forgetting a variety of vegan and vegetarian dishes for all to enjoy.

Eden Portsmouth Manager, Dan Swan, said: ‘Eden is a venue for all occasions and all times of the day. The days will be for relaxed dining before the evenings come alive with pumping tunes and signature cocktails.

‘These midweek offers are perfect for a casual dinner with your mates or taking someone special out for an impromptu date night!’

To find out more about Eden, sign up for all the latest news and be in with the chance to win a place at the opening party visit www.edencollective.co.uk or follow Eden Portsmouth on social media.