Silent disco with Delight, DJ Zork on Fort Radio and Annix in The Barn in this week's Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Over at The Bold Forester on Albert Road, Southsea, tonight you can catch me DJing pop, r’n’b, funk and rock anthems from 7pm until 11pm.

Entry is free, so feel free to join me for a plethora of party anthems.

On The Fort Radio tonight, The Banksy and Dunn Drum and Bass Show plays host to The Beast, aka DJ Zork, from 8pm until 10pm. Expect plenty of energetic mixing and neurofunk double-drops from both Banksy and Zork. More details at facebook.com.

Tomorrow, on the drum and bass front, The Barn in Milton will host 1 SEVEN 5 as they present headline DJs Annix.

The duo return to Portsmouth for the first time since 2013, and for those unfamiliar with them, they have released on Playaz, Vision, OWSLA and Earstorm, gathering wide support across the scene. Support comes from Rizkee Business, Ragla v2v Atom, Milli Cooper b2b Dislocate b2b Saibi with Kemzie, B2 b2b Natty G, Banksy b2b Rise with Trappy & Olly Riz, Absolzte b2b Gismo with Friskee and Chubz alongside competition winners Drift and Roll 3. Doors open from 9pm until 3am with more details at facebook.com

On Monday at The Astoria in Guildhall Walk, Delight Alternative Night holds its first ever Silent Disco, powered by Fun Booth.

Clubbers can choose from three different channels – rock, punk and metal from Will ChuMp, ’90s rave bangers from Alex Dutton, and indie and synthwave from me.

I’m really excited to be part of this event and can’t wait to drop the likes of Gunship and Kavinsky alongside bangers from Arctic Monkeys and Tame Impala.

Big thank you to the Delight Crew for bringing me on board and it should be a lot of fun. I really enjoy silent discos – it’s always hilarious to hear a silent club suddenly filled with the noise of people belting their hearts out!

Entry is £5, doors from 10pm until 2am. £1.50 drink deals until 11pm. More details at facebook.com.