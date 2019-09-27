Slaves DJ, District does freshers week and Outhouse are at Southsea Castle in Club Scene with Sam Cherry

This past week has been a big one! Firstly I partied with the Delight crew to celebrate their 20th Birthday and the place was booming with loads of freshers and great vibes.

Then Thursday saw mosh-pits and indie bangers at Connection, Zanzi in Guildhall Walk, and to top the week off Hijack Events brought Chase and Status back to Portsmouth Guildhall for a massive show of fire, jungle beats and top-notch mixing!

Turning to this coming week, tomorrow, Outhouse return after their sold out gig at The Loft to make their debut at Southsea Castle. The event runs from 6pm until 12.30am and the line-up will see Outhouse residents take to the decks including Mojan, Mikey Duke x Sonny O’Neill, Jack Jennings x Ben Burton, Giles Estcourt and Brad King to smash out plenty of tech-house bangers. The event is limited to 250 tickets at £14.60 each with more details at facebook.com.

Meanwhile on Albert Road in Southsea tomorrow, District return to The Wedgewood Rooms to present their Freshers 2019 party. From 10pm until 3am, they promise huge alternative, emo, indie and punk anthems all night long across two rooms. Entry is £5 or post your name on the Facebook event page before 11.30pm for £3 entry.

Monday will see one of the biggest events of the week as Slaves take over Delight at The Astoria for a special DJ set. The UK punk duo most recently released their The Velvet Ditch EP in July. With collaborations with Mike D of Beastie Boys, Chase and Status and Skepta under their belts, the duo will likely smash their set! From 10pm until 2am and entry is £5. More details at facebook.com.

Thursday sees The Astoria host Boiler Room after the resounding success of their last event at the club! The DJ taking to the decks is newcomer GiGi GM, fresh off a Boiler Room London set which featured a combination of tribal-infused beats and techno (catch her London set on youtube.com). Tickets are £8, from 10pm until 2am, with more at facebook.com.