Trump visits Portsmouth and Monkey Love Stunt Team turn 10 in Sam Cherry’s Club Scene

Last weekend saw South Central Festival put on a huge show for Portsmouth, bringing in massive names including Andy C, Armand Van Helden, Sigma and Craig David.

Hopefully we will see the festival return in 2020.

Tomorrow night over at Coastguard Studio in Southsea, DJs Shbaz, Chissie Rascal, Foghorn and Le Fish aka Monkey Love Stunt Team host their 10th birthday celebration! Over a decade these lads have brought their boundless energy and good vibes to countless gigs and festival appearances. Catch them DJing from 8pm until 1am, advance tickets cost £3 or £5 on the door. More details at facebook.com.

Meanhwile over at Pryzm, Lyfe Code present a live performance with Sonique in the Vinyl room. Expect plenty of old school RnB/pop jams, with dance anthems in the main room and classic hip-hop in Curve. Tickets are £5 before midnight and £7 after. Catch the details at facebook.com.

On Monday, Delight Alternative Night at The Astoria in Guildhall Walk celebrate their Trump’s The Real Chump Party in light of the president visiting Portsmouth for the D-Day commemorations. While it is a major deal that the president of the United States of America is visiting Portsmouth, as one would imagine, plenty of people are not too happy about it. However, Delight want people to vent their frustrations on their Trump pinatas, Mexican beers and ‘non-stop counterculture bangers’ from 10pm until 2am. And if you can’t make Monday, on Wednesday, Drift in Palmerston Road host their own Trump After Party. Entry is £4 with more details at facebook.com.

Crossing over with Delight on Monday, is the official after-party for University of Portsmouth’s Summer Ball. From midnight until 5am, Astoria and Mr Miyagi’s will present the ultimate send off for third year students. Summer Ball tickets are in their last phase at £28 per student and this will give you a wristband entry in to the after party. More details are provided at facebook.com.