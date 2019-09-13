Two decades of Delight, four years of Banksy & Dunn, fun for freshers and Sam Cherry goes Overboard in this week’s Club Scene

Starting off tonight, on the drum and bass front, Banksy & Dunn celebrate four years of their drum and bass radio show which is now on The Fort Radio.

The pair have consistently pushed drum and bass DJs within Portsmouth and it has become the city’s leading show for the genre. Their 164 shows, so far, will be celebrated with special guests Damage Report and Mc Shakes from 8pm until 10pm. More details at facebook.com.

Saturday, over at The Fleet on King Henry I Street, I will be DJing alternative bangers from 9pm until 2am under the Overboard residency – you can expect me to play plenty of hard rock, metal, pop punk, synthwave and indie anthems all evening.

Entry is completely free so feel free to join me with a pint and request some of your favourite alternative tracks – more at facebook.com/fleetbar.

On Monday, the Delight crew at The Astoria on Guildhall Walk host their 20th Birthday Party! Delight has survived many changes within Portsmouth’s clubbing, as it used to be held in Route 66 and Pure. In terms of consistency, Delight offers an unrivalled alternative environment for clubbers. To celebrate, there will be a free photo booth and more than 100 limited edition T-shirts to give away. Expect residents Will ChuMp, Sam Hatty and Alex D to take to the decks and party extra hard this week! Entry will be £1 before 11pm with a Fatsoma voucher or £4 after. More at facebook.com.

Meanwhile over at The Pyramids Centre in Southsea, on Monday, there’s the Freshers UV Rave from 10pm until 3am. Tickets cost £14 with more details at facebook.com.

Tuesday at The Wedgewood Rooms on Albert Road, Word of Mouth host GrabDa Mic, a live hip-hop night from 7pm until 11pm. The line-up will see Grab Da Mic cypher, Blessed, Kizz, Big Daddy Rap Beast, Rockafella Skank, Mason Green, Whitley and DJ Supernova. More details visit pyramids-live.co.uk.