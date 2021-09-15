The University of Portsmouth will welcome many first year students in the next few weeks.

Freshers is one of the most exciting times for every student. It is the perfect time to make new friends, explore your new city and get to grips with your new course.

The University of Portsmouth will be holding a Welcome Month as well as Freshers’ Fortnight this year and students will need to complete their university registration before the Welcome Month.

Here's everything you need to know about Welcome Month and Freshers 2021 as a University of Portsmouth student:

What is Freshers?

Freshers is a welcome period for new students who are starting their university journeys in the UK.

It is normally a 'getting to know' period as students start to settle into student life whilst they attend lectures for the first time and go out with their new friends. The University of Portsmouth hold a Freshers’ Fortnight instead of a week to spread out the events and activities.

When is Freshers?

Students are set to move in between September 20 and October 3 this year.

This will allow students to settle into their accommodation before Freshers' Fortnight begins.

Usually students move in the weekend before Freshers’ Fortnight but things are different this year due to Covid-19.There will be many welcome talks and other activities taking place before the start of freshers and you can find more information here.

Freshers' Fortnight will begin on Sunday, October 3 after all students have finally moved to the city.

What happens during Welcome Month?

The University of Portsmouth have organised a jam-packed Welcome Month and Freshers' Fortnight this year.

Students will be able to join in on a mixture of virtual events and face-to-face activities that will help them make friends, join clubs and societies, and explore their new home.

Freshers will be able to check out Portsmouth's vibrant nightlife with the likes of The Astoria, Mr Miyagi's, Pryzm and many other bars and clubs offering the best nights out in the city.

Freshers' Fayre will also take place on Monday, October 4 andFriday, October 8 during Welcome Month.

The fayre is a great way to learn more about all the societies that the student union has to offer, such as Swimming, Dance, Football and many more.

Students will also be able to receive many freebies throughout Freshers' Fayre.

Past freebies have included bottle openers, Domino’s pizza, water bottles and many more.

What events are happening during Freshers' Fortnight?

Freshers' 2021 will include many events and opportunities for students to explore Portsmouth's top nightspots.

Students can buy a wristband to ensure they get into every official event.

The official freshers pack includes:

-Freshers' Moving In Party.

-The Freshers Big Night Out Pub Crawl/Block Party

-The Freshers' Rave-The Official Freshers' Ball and much more...

How much is a freshers wristband?

A Freshers’ Fortnight wristband will set students back by £35.

This wristband will help students save over £40 on events and the tickets are running on a first come, first served basis.

You can buy a freshers wristband on UPSU.net.

