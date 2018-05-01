Portsmouth MP meets Pompey owners at Westminster

PORTSMOUTH South MP Stephen Morgan met Pompey owner Michael Eisner and family in Parliament today to discuss the future of the football club and the city.

The visit, which included a tour of the Houses of Commons and Lords, was an opportunity for the MP to meet the owners following their takeover of the club last year.

Mr Morgan said: ‘It was a real pleasure to welcome Michael and his family to Parliament today. They have such exciting plans for our city and football club and are as convinced as I am that we are very much a city and team on the up.

‘I used the opportunity to offer my support as a city MP to help achieve the club’s ambitions.’