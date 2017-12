Unit 4 The Square, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5DG

Namji is a small family run restaurant that cares about your health! All food is freshly made to order and delicious.

With 35 reviews on TripAdvisor, Namji is ranked fourth out of 13 Restaurants in Wolverton.

One recent reviewer wrote: “Just had an amazing meal here. The food is freshly prepared and authentic, everything was absolutely delicious and the service was above and beyond. Will definitely be going back!”

www.namji.co.uk