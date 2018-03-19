REVIEW: Jason Manford, Portsmouth Guildhall

With 20 years of stand-up and showbiz behind him, Jason Manford has a stage presence that even the most confident person would be intimidated by.

His ability to connect with the audience and make them believe he’s just an everyday guy is unprecedented. You’d be a fool to miss out on his performance.

Although ‘Muddle Class’ was split into two parts, a smaller warm-up section and a longer second part, both aspects of the show were just as comical, but the latter was where the jokes really came to life.

With a social commentary on the class divide, fantastic topical humour, brilliant satire and a keen sense of the current political climate, Manford fabricated an excellent night at the Guildhall, which will be remembered for years to come. Especially with his almost instant rebuttals against hecklers, this tour defines his ability as a stand-up.

Manford hooked the audience instantly by making them feel they were close friends. Surprising them with the grim realisation of Disney films, embarrassing escapades of his children, stories of his parents and the realisation of his own muddle class.

Judging by the laughs erupting from the audience, these all went down a treat. They were hooked on what was going to come next, creating an engulfing atmosphere on a night that you couldn’t help but enjoy.

If you missed out this time, don’t worry. Manford and his Muddle Class tour will return to the Guildhall on October 19.