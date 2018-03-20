REVIEW: Rae Morris, Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

Rae Morris is by all accounts a slow-burn overnight sensation.

Having signed with Atlantic Records in 2011 on the basis that they would ‘take it slow’, she got her way as it wasn’t until January 2015 that we heard her first album Unguarded.

Critically acclaimed, top10 and the springboard for festival dates, a full tour and a TV ad, the next step was clearly the tough second album.

Another wait and here we are in 2018 as that album Someone Out There is showcased in a headline tour that included Monday night at the Wedge supported by Pauli and local girl Devin Jade.

Silhouetted through a swirling mist for the first two songs, Rae’s stunning, soaring voice is ethereal.

Then, as she moves through a 15-song set, she’s at moments in a Kate Bush-esque swirling dance trance for the impressive Dancing With Character or bouncing around the stage like a chirpy, in-tune Kylie Minogue on Dip My Toe. It’s really quite a compelling mix of sound and movement and her vocal acrobatics are impressive throughout.

The show closed with new single Atletico and an encore that included the new album’s title track Someone Out There.

I recommend you buy it and make Rae Morris the overnight sensation she deserves to be.