REVIEW: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Portsmouth Guildhall

The silky sounds of Fleetwood Mac transport me back to sitting in my dad’s silver Sierra, sharing half a packet of fruit pastilles with my sister, making an annual compulsory trip to see family.

I have never been fortunate enough to see the real thing, so the Rumours of Fleetwood Mac fills me with promise.

We were presented first and foremost with an album that is one of the top 10 bestselling albums of all time and to date has sold a staggering 40 plus million copies worldwide.

Rumours circa 1975 is credited as a work of genius and yet behind closed doors there was widespread turmoil.

Introduced by Mick Fleetwood on film, the band diligently delivered the album.

Dreams and The Chain were wonderful and creatively captured so well by Jess Harwood as Stevie Nicks. In the second set we travelled back to the start with Dave Goldberg who took on the legendary persona of Peter Green who delivered Need Your Love So Bad and Oh Well in the blues rock style that he was famous for.

As we neared the end many greats followed; Seven Wonders, Little Lies, and finally Tusk for the encore. A great tribute act.