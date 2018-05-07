Southsea snapper’s pic to be featured in calendar

A PORTSMOUTH photographer will see his work featured in the Royal Yachting Association’s 2019 ilovesailing calendar.

Shaun Roster, from Southsea, submitted his photo ‘Downwind Mark - J80 World Championships 2017 on the Solent’– a black and white image taken whilst flying along the Solent, near Cowes.

Shaun said: ‘I’m delighted to win a place in the 2019 RYA Calendar, I love sailing photography and having the opportunity to share one of my images across the wider sailing community is fantastic.

‘I saw the J80 World Championship fleet heading downwind towards the bottom mark and managed to time my overhead to capture these five boats on a variety of mark rounding angles.

‘It was quite a grey, colourless day and the red mark stood out so well that it had to become the main focus of the image.’