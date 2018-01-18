Star Wars artist at Comic-Con

THE supervising art director behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be making an appearance at this year’s Comic-Con in Portsmouth, according to the event organisers.

Kevin Jenkins will be attending the event, which is taking place on Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6 at Portsmouth Guildhall.

Kevin Jenkins, from ILM London, is the only art director to have worked on all of the new Star Wars sequels.

After many years working on book jackets, in advertising and gaming, Jenkins moved into TV with BBC’s hit Walking with Dinosaurs series. He then worked on various shows which led to his role as art director on Steven Spielberg’s award-winning 2011 film, War Horse. It was this work that earned Mr Jenkins recognition, leading to working on a number of Marvel properties such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: The Dark World and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Industry professionals Walter and Louise Simonson, Tommy Lee Edwards, Frank Quitely and Russell Walks are also confirmed attendees for the event, which has been organised by Portsmouth Guildhall and Tripwire Magazine.

During the two-day event, visitors will be able go behind the science of comics through a range of exhibitions, displays and workshops as well as cosplay, and robots.

Alongside the line-up of creators and cosplay, the event will include merchandise featuring retailer Forbidden Planet, as well as a range of entertainment zones that will take visitors behind the scenes of comics and the screen.

This will include a virtual reality zone hosted by The University of Portsmouth, an interactive zone of video and gaming and a wonder zone featuring FX artists, character illustration workshops, and costume displays.

A steampunk area will be led by the Gosport Steampunk Society – with nerf duels, target shooting, a photo booth and tea duelling, a staple of the steampunk scene.

Early bird tickets are available by visiting portsmouthcomiccon.com or calling 0844 847 2362.