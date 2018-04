Have your say

A COMMUNITY table top and craft sale will be taking place in Lee-on-the-Solent next week.

The event, which has been organised by the Lee Residents Association, will be taking place at Lee Methodist Church Hall in the high street on Wednesday, April 18, from -12pm.

As well as the usual arts and crafts on sale, British Heart Foundation raffle tickets will also be available.

For more info call (023) 9255 1706.